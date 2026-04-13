Kazakhstan's telecom sector grows to ₸379 billion in Q1 2026

According to the National Statistics Bureau, in January–March 2026, telecom services reached KZT 379.1 billion, increasing 3.9% year over year.

Services provided to the public accounted for KZT 224.4 billion, up 3%.

The industry's structure was primarily driven by the internet and mobile services. Fixed-line internet services attained KZT 143.8 billion.

Mobile communications showed the strongest growth, rising over 140% to KZT 135.5 billion. This sharp rise is partly attributed to a methodological shift: starting in 2026, mobile internet access services are reclassified under the mobile communications category.

Significant volumes were also recorded in other telecommunications services (KZT 61.5 billion) and data transmission (KZT 15.2 billion).

In contrast, the postal and courier segment demonstrated a downturn, with a total volume of KZT 21.3 billion, representing 97.8% of last year's levels. Services to the public in this segment dropped to KZT 4.9 billion.

In rural areas, telecom services reached KZT 19.5 billion, including KZT 13.6 billion in services provided to the public. Rural postal and courier services to the public totaled KZT 417.5 million.

As of April 1, 2026, the country has 27.3 million mobile subscribers, with a density of 133 subscribers per 100 people. The number of mobile internet users reached 17.8 million, nearly all of whom utilize high-speed access. Fixed-line internet subscribers totaled 3.3 million.

Meanwhile, the decline of fixed telephone lines continues, dropping to 2.1 million units, 89.1% of the previous year's figure.

The highest volumes of telecom and postal activity remain in Almaty and Astana.

Ultimately, data from the National Statistics Bureau shows that Kazakhstan's communications market is growing due to internet and mobile dominance, while the postal segment recedes.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan launched a high-speed internet project for rural communities.