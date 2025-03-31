Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athletes wrap up preparation for WT President’s Cup-Asian region

Around 50 athletes took part in the camp, focusing intensely on honing their skills.

The camp was organized in preparation for the upcoming WT President's Cup-Asian region international tournament.

The athletes, coached by Yesbol Sultanov, will compete in the WT President's Cup Asia, which kicks off in Tai'an, China on April 23.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has claimed 14 medals at the Bulgaria Open tournament held in Sofia from March 1 to 2.