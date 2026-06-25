Kazakhstan’s stand draws great attention at China – Eurasia EXPO

At one of the largest pavilions of the China–Eurasia EXPO, Kazakhstan presented its rich cultural heritage, national cuisine, and products from domestic manufacturers. Despite neighboring exhibits from Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, Turkiye, and others, the Kazakhstan’s stand quickly became a focal point for visitors.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister of Serik Zhumangarin visited the exhibition with the official delegation.

Guests were treated to traditional Kazakh dishes such as baursak, balkaymak, kurt, and kazy. Many foreign visitors experienced Kazakh gastronomy for the first time.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Performances by artists in national costumes, accompanied by traditional instruments, created an atmosphere of Kazakh hospitality and cultural pride.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Addressing the opening ceremony, Serik Zhumangarin noted the exhibition turned into one of the prestigious international platforms for strengthening trade and economic cooperation, development of business ties and promoting mutually beneficial initiatives between the nations of the region.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The China–Eurasia EXPO began in 2010 when the Urumqi Foreign Economic and Trade Fair was transformed into a major international platform.

First held in 2011, it has been organized biennially since 2014.

Today, it plays a vital role in strengthening regional trade cooperation and promoting initiatives of the Silk Road Economic Belt.

Kazakhstan was the guest of honor at the 2024 edition of the EXPO.

Earlier, Kazakhstan showcased educational programs at Study in Kazakhstan exhibition in Mongolia.