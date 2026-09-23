Kazakhstan’s Shymkent to build 200-bed perinatal center

Of which 10 billion tenge is for the healthcare facility construction and 23.5 billion tenge for the second flight strip.

The 200-bed perinatal center is designed to handle 7,000 births (labors) per year and provide assistance to mothers and newborns. It will also provide neonatal surgery to treat infants with complicated pathologies.

There will also be a diagnostic laboratory, genetic research database, as well as consultative and rehabilitation units.

Once commissioned, it will reduce the burden on operating clinics, expand obstetrics and neonatal service capacity, and improve access to specialized care, including for high-risk pregnancies.

800-1000 new workplaces will be created there.

The center is being built to address population growth and high birth rates in the city. Over 30,000 babies are born in Shymkent annually.

The second runway, up to 3,900 meters, is under construction at Shymkent International Airport. Its construction started this January.

The new runway will allow aircraft to land amid complicated weather conditions and low visibility.

The runway construction project will ensure smooth operation of the airport, expand international cargo traffic and strengthen transit potential of the city.

As written before, Kazakhstan commissioned 198 schools and 655 healthcare facilities last year as part of the national projects.