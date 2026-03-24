Kazakhstan’s Shevchenko up in ATP ranking after Miami Open run

The Kazakhstani earned 61,865 US dollars as well as 50 ranking points, putting him up from 84th to 76th spot in the ATP Live Rankings.

In the third-round match, Shevchenko lost to Ugo Humbert of France, ranked 34th in the world ranking, in two straight sets 4-6, 6-7.

Earlier, Shevchenko outplayed world No. 9 Ben Shelton in the Miami Open Round of 64.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina has reached the fourth round of the WTA 1000 Miami Open.