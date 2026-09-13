Kazakhstan’s Shanyraq Dialogues in Brussels highlight new political era

The meeting focused on the early outcomes of constitutional changes, renewal of political institutions, and prospects for further development.

Ambassador Roman Vassilenko outlined the results of reforms, stressing Kazakhstan’s move into a new stage of strengthening institutions, advancing dialogue, and improving governance.

He emphasized the upcoming creation of the Khalyq Kenesi (People’s Council) as a platform for broad public participation in shaping the national agenda.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

Economic and technological modernisation — including digitalisation, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and human capital — was also highlighted.

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to sovereignty, dialogue, peace, and cooperation, while underlining opportunities to deepen engagement with the European Union and Belgium.

Georgi Gotev (EUalive) described Kazakhstan’s first Qurultay elections as a milestone and praised the “Shanyraq Dialogues” format for complementing EU–Kazakhstan relations.

Alberto Turkstra (Diplomatic World) called the reforms a turning point, stressing the importance of how new institutions will function and the political culture they will foster.

The unicameral Qurultay was singled out as a key element of political modernisation, enhancing accountability and citizen participation.

Participants discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and technology, opportunities linked to AI & Digital Bridge 2026 set for October 1–3 in Astana, Kazakhstan’s role in transport and logistics connectivity between Central Asia and Europe.

They highlighted the country’s consistent commitment to peaceful dispute settlement and international law, and the potential of the younger generation to drive future development.