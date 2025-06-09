Kazakhstan’s Rypakova hauls silver at Korea Open Athletics in South Korea
14:42, 9 June 2025
Kazakhstani athlete Anastassiya Rypakova clinched silver in the long jump event at the Korea Open Athletics in Yecheon, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Rypakova recorded a jump of 5.92 m in her best attempt.
Yu Jeong-mi of South Korea claimed the first place with a jump of 6.04 meters, while Thailand’s Parinya Chuaimaroeng secured bronze with 5.54 meters.
As reported earlier, Kristina Ovchinnikova secured gold in the high jump event at the Venizeleia-Chania International Meeting in Chania, Greece.