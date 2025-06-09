Kazakhstan’s Rypakova hauls silver at Korea Open Athletics in South Korea

Rypakova recorded a jump of 5.92 m in her best attempt.

Yu Jeong-mi of South Korea claimed the first place with a jump of 6.04 meters, while Thailand’s Parinya Chuaimaroeng secured bronze with 5.54 meters.

As reported earlier, Kristina Ovchinnikova secured gold in the high jump event at the Venizeleia-Chania International Meeting in Chania, Greece.