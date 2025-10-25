Kazakhstan's Republic Day celebrated in Brazil with festive cycling event
On the occasion of the national holiday, Republic Day, and the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Brazil, a friendly family cycling event was organized in the central park of Brazil’s capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The event brought together representatives of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic corps accredited in Brazil, members of the Kazakhstan-Brazil Friendship Society, and Brazilian mass media.
Brazilian friends warmly congratulated the Ambassador and the Embassy staff on Kazakhstan’s main national holiday and extended their best wishes to the country.
They emphasized that similar events bring both nations closer together and help forge new friendships. In keeping with tradition, Brazilian guests were treated to a festive table (dastarkhan) featuring elements of Kazakh national cuisine.