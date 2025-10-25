EN
    Kazakhstan's Republic Day celebrated in Brazil with festive cycling event

    09:27, 25 October 2025

    On the occasion of the national holiday, Republic Day, and the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Brazil, a friendly family cycling event was organized in the central park of Brazil’s capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brazil

    The event brought together representatives of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic corps accredited in Brazil, members of the Kazakhstan-Brazil Friendship Society, and Brazilian mass media.

    Photo credit: The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brazil

    Brazilian friends warmly congratulated the Ambassador and the Embassy staff on Kazakhstan’s main national holiday and extended their best wishes to the country. 

    Photo credit: The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brazil

    They emphasized that similar events bring both nations closer together and help forge new friendships. In keeping with tradition, Brazilian guests were treated to a festive table (dastarkhan) featuring elements of Kazakh national cuisine.

    Photo credit: The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brazil
    Photo credit: The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brazil
    Photo credit: The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brazil
    Photo credit: The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brazil
    Photo credit: The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brazil
    Photo credit: The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brazil
