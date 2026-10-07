Kazakhstan's renewable energy output rises 20% since Jan

Wind power plants accounted for the largest share of renewable generation, producing 4.9 billion kWh during the period. Solar power plants generated 1.9 billion kWh, while small hydropower facilities contributed 993 million kWh.

The share of renewables in Kazakhstan's total electricity generation increased to 8.5% from 7% a year earlier. By comparison, the indicator stood at 8.08% at the end of the first half of 2026.

The country's total installed renewable energy capacity has reached 3.7 GW, including 2 GW from wind farms, 1.3 GW from solar plants and 313 MW from small hydropower facilities.

The Energy Ministry said the continued growth in renewable electricity generation is strengthening the sector's contribution to Kazakhstan's energy mix and supporting the development of clean energy nationwide.

It should be noted, over the past six years, the share of electricity generated from renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan rose from 2% to 8%.