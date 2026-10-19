Kazakhstan’s Qurultay Speaker meets Kyrgyzstan’s Jogorku Kenesh Chairman in Bishkek

According to the Qurultay’s press service, Dadebay congratulated Mamataliev on the 35th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s Independence and thanked him for the warm welcome.

He emphasized that further development of bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament remains a priority for the Qurultay at all levels, including through the Interparliamentary Cooperation Council, the Friendship Group and relevant committees.

Photo credit: @quryltairesmi

“Thanks to the political will and constructive policies of our presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov, relations between our countries are developing rapidly. This is reflected in the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. Our current goal is to ensure the legislative implementation of the agreements reached by our leaders,” Dadebay said.

Dadebay also briefed his Kyrgyz counterpart on the large-scale political and constitutional reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the Head of State. Under the new People’s Constitution, a unicameral Qurultay, the institution of Vice President and a new consultative body, the Kazakhstan People’s Council, were established.

Photo credit: @quryltairesmi

In turn, Mamataliev highlighted the mutual understanding and successful cooperation between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, both bilaterally and on multilateral platforms.

The Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the implementation of the reforms and wished Qurultay deputies success in their work.

Photo credit: @quryltairesmi

The sides also discussed broadening the exchange of experience in legislative activities, strengthening cooperation within various interparliamentary organizations and international associations, and further development of cultural and humanitarian ties.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Qurultay is set to create a council for cooperation with maslikhats.