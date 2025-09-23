EN
    • Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan’s potato crop expected to hit 2.7 mln tons

    12:48, 23 September 2025

    To date, farmers have already harvested over 1.8 million tons of potatoes, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: freepik.com

    During the Government's meeting, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov announced that over 700,000 tons of onions have also been gathered, with 300,000 tons reserved by farmers for future sale.

    He also noted that around 300,000 tons of carrots have been harvested, with farmers keeping about 100,000 tons in reserve.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s grain harvest is expected to reach 24 million tons this year.

    Nariman Mergalym
