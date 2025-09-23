Kazakhstan’s potato crop expected to hit 2.7 mln tons

During the Government's meeting, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov announced that over 700,000 tons of onions have also been gathered, with 300,000 tons reserved by farmers for future sale.

He also noted that around 300,000 tons of carrots have been harvested, with farmers keeping about 100,000 tons in reserve.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s grain harvest is expected to reach 24 million tons this year.