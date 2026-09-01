Kazakhstan’s political development creates strong foundation for deeper cooperation - Radek Vondráček

- You are the Chairman of the Czech-Kazakhstan Interparliamentary Friendship Group. How would you assess the current level of bilateral interparliamentary relations between the Czech Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan?

- Our mutual relations have a long tradition, which we continue and, above all, continue to develop. An example is the recent visit of the Czech Prime Minister to Kazakhstan. I can happily speak of the true friendship between our peoples. This friendship is not fleeting, but based on numerous meetings and all-round cooperation. I also assess bilateral interparliamentary relations positively. I emphasize their further development. The Czech Republic and Kazakhstan have a common future in friendly cooperation.

- Where do you see the greatest opportunities for developing cooperation?

- Our relations have advanced so much that we are heading towards areas of cooperation in highly specialized fields. These include energy, research and development in the nuclear field, mechanical engineering, transport and ecology. The Czech Republic and Kazakhstan are no longer limited to courtesy meetings. We shook hands warmly to confirm an active and mutually beneficial friendship.

- How do you assess the prospects for further cooperation with Kazakhstan following the recent Qurultay elections and the changes in the country’s political architecture?

- Kazakhstan is a country with fascinating dynamics. It continues to move forward while maintaining a clear and consistent course. This is also reflected in its foreign policy. Kazakhstan has a distinctive, sovereign and multipolar position on the international stage. I congratulate Kazakhstan on the successful Qurultay elections and believe the country’s continued political development creates a strong foundation for further cooperation. I look forward to strengthening this cooperation in the future.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that international observers and experts highlighted the political significance of Kazakhstan's first elections to the new unicameral Qurultay.