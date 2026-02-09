EN
    Kazakhstan’s Olympic schedule for February 9

    07:34, 9 February 2026

    As the 2026 Winter Olympics continue in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and other cities in northern Italy, Kazakh athletes will contest medals in two sports on the third competition day, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov

    The women’s 1,000 meters in speed skating, featuring Kristina Silayeva, Nadezhda Morozova, and Elizaveta Golubeva of Kazakhstan, will begin at 9:30 pm.

    The men’s ski jumping event on the normal hill will start at 11:00 pm., with Kazakhstan’s Ilya Mizernykh, a Youth Winter Olympics champion, and Danil Vassilyev set to compete.

    It is worth noting that a total of 36 Kazakh athletes will compete in ten sports at the Games.

    The Olympics are broadcast live on the Qazsport, Qazaqstan, Jibek Joly and Khabar TV channels.

    More information about the Games is available here.

