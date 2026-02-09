Kazakhstan’s Olympic schedule for February 9

The women’s 1,000 meters in speed skating, featuring Kristina Silayeva, Nadezhda Morozova, and Elizaveta Golubeva of Kazakhstan, will begin at 9:30 pm.

The men’s ski jumping event on the normal hill will start at 11:00 pm., with Kazakhstan’s Ilya Mizernykh, a Youth Winter Olympics champion, and Danil Vassilyev set to compete.

It is worth noting that a total of 36 Kazakh athletes will compete in ten sports at the Games.

The Olympics are broadcast live on the Qazsport, Qazaqstan, Jibek Joly and Khabar TV channels.

