Kazakhstan’s Nikisha secures silver at ISU World Short Track Championships for 2nd time

Nikisha clocked the 500m race in 40.096 seconds, finishing 2nd.

Steven Dubois from Canada took 1st place within 40.008 seconds, while Jens van 't Wout of the Netherlands finished 3rd with 40.163 seconds.

It's worth noting that Nikisha also claimed a silver medal at last year's World Championship, becoming the first Kazakh athlete to reach the podium at an adult World Championship.

As reported earlier, finishing 2nd in the quarterfinal bout, Kazakhstan’s Adil Galiakhmetov has propelled straight to the Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating semifinal.