Kazakhstan’s new 1-GW wind farm to cut 2 million tons of CO₂

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, the project is jointly implemented by China's State Power Investment Corporation and Pavlodar Green Energy under agreements signed with the ministry on January 29, 2026.

“Foreign direct investment in the construction will total $1.2 billion, and the facility is set to be commissioned in 2029. A distinctive technological feature of the new wind farm will be its 300 MW power storage systems. This solution will effectively smooth out natural fluctuations in renewable energy generation and ensure a stable power output to the country’s Unified Power System. Once launched, the wind farm will generate 3.4 billion kWh of electricity annually, making a significant contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan’s energy balance," the Ministry of Energy said in a press release.

The ministry noted that in addition to its energy benefits, the project has high environmental value: greenhouse gas emissions are expected to be reduced by as much as 2 million tons of carbon dioxide per annum.

Qazinform previously reported that Chinese investors are to launch $2B renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan.