Kazakhstan's National Bank reveals first projects for digital tokenization

According to him, Kazakhstan's central bank is working closely with state-owned holdings Baiterek and Samruk-Kazyna to finalize the project list.

"The list is still being finalized and expanded. At the initial stage, we are targeting major infrastructure, logistics, and construction projects. As pilot projects, we are considering the IconicTower multifunctional complex and the Birlik logistics center in Alatau City. I think the first digital offerings on KASE [Kazakhstan Stock Exchange] will become available to investors soon," Binur Zhalenov said.

He noted that international technology companies are also joining the process.

"While undergoing regulatory registration with the National Bank, they have shown strong interest in executing projects to tokenize raw commodities, including oil and other natural resources," the official added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the National Bank of Kazakhstan had updated its 2027 inflation forecast.