Kazakhstan’s museum reserves draw up to 784,000 visitors in six months

The ministry said cultural heritage facilities held 7,638 tours, 198 exhibitions, as well as conducted research and educational projects during the reporting period.

Officials highlighted the significant role museum reserves play in promoting cultural tourism, adding that their visitor routes merge archaeological sites, commemorative complexes, historical landmarks, and outdoor spaces.

Popular destinations include Ulytau with routes to the mausoleums of Jochi Khan and Alash Khan, the Terekti Aulie and Aulietau complexes, Turkistan with the Azret Sultan reserve museum, and Tamgaly, home to thousands of ancient petroglyphs, according to the ministry.

Specialists at museum-reserves are conducting vital preservation works, such as examining ventilation shafts at the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and restoring burial sites at the Saraishyk settlement.

During the reporting period, four scientific conferences were held and four research projects were implemented.

Personnel from the Issyk and Berel museum reserves completed international internships and engaged in international expeditions across Türkiye, Poland, and China to study archival materials.

The scientific work has resulted in the preparation of nine articles, including those for international scientific databases and specialized industry journals. Additionally, 25 memoranda of understanding were signed, encompassing agreements with international partners.

Representatives of museum-reserves attended global conferences in Ankara, Xi'an, Yakutsk, and Astana. In recognition of their dedication to preserving and promoting cultural heritage, industry professionals received ten state honors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported scientists have successfully sequenced the first genome-wide DNA of Kazakhstan's famed "Golden Man," confirming the iconic Iron Age figure was genetically male and uncovering new evidence that Scythian elites inherited their status through powerful family dynasties.