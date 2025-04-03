Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade comments on new U.S. customs tariffs

“A preliminary analysis of the new trade measures implemented by the U.S. side shows that a significant portion of Kazakhstan’s exports to the United States are not subject to the additional tariffs, as they are included in the list of exceptions provided for by U.S. administrative regulations,” the Ministry stated.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the U.S. reached USD 4.2 billion in 2024, a 4% increase compared to the previous year (USD 4.1 billion). Kazakhstan’s exports to the U.S. rose by 30.6% in 2024, amounting to USD 2 billion, while imports from the U.S. totaled USD 2.2 billion.

“The core of Kazakhstan’s exports to the U.S. consists of crude oil, uranium, silver, ferroalloys, and other items. These categories, which account for 92% of total exports, are included in the list of exceptions under the U.S. Presidential Executive Order on “Regulating Imports with a Reciprocal Tariff to Rectify Trade Practices that Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits”, the Ministry of Trade stated.

The ministry also added that the additional tariffs will apply to specific product groups whose exports in 2024 amounted to USD 95.2 million. These include phosphorus (USD 15.9 million), ferrosilicon (USD 12.7 million), lenses (USD 4.1 million), wheat gluten (USD 4 million), and ammonium nitrate (USD 2.4 million).

The introduced tariff measures will affect only 4.8% of the total volume of Kazakhstan’s exports to the United States.

The Government is initiating consultations with the U.S. side to discuss the possibility of exempting Kazakhstan from the additional tariffs.

“The Republic of Kazakhstan has been a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for about 10 years and strictly adheres to its principles in the implementation of foreign trade policy. As part of bilateral cooperation with the U.S., Kazakhstan ensures equal and non-discriminatory trade conditions in accordance with its international obligations,” the Ministry’s statement reads.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on imports from 185 countries, including Kazakhstan.