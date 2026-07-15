Kazakhstan's millennia-old history reflected in Constitution for first time — Karin

"As you all know well, the new approaches developed during the preparation of the academic edition on Kazakhstan's history were taken into account by the Constitutional Commission. Years of research yielded scientific insights that paved the way for including a vital historical clause in the preamble of the Constitution. Therefore, it is fair to say that the work on this multi-volume edition has already made a definitive contribution to developing historical consciousness and promoting constitutional values. This is one of the tangible results of our work, which has been carried out over several years," Erlan Karin said at the final 14th meeting of the editorial board.

Photo source: Akorda

Notably, more than 300 distinguished Kazakh scientists, as well as around 50 leading specialists from 12 countries, collaborated on the multi-volume academic edition.

Photo source: Akorda

Furthermore, the multi-volume history project also brings a wealth of previously unknown documents into academic circulation. During the preparation of this academic edition, materials from 90 archives and museums were utilized, including 35 international institutions. The historical researchers examined over 5,000 archival materials, many of which had never been seen before.

Photo source: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that ancient DNA had unlocked new secrets of Kazakhstan's Golden Man and Scythian dynasties.