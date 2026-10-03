Kazakhstan’s Marian Zhuravleva wins bronze in jiu-jitsu at Asian Games

Competing in the women’s 63kg weight category, Zhuravleva faced Maya Ishakat of Jordan in the bronze-medal bout.

The Kazakhstani athlete secured a 2-0 victory to claim third place on the Asian Games podium.

Zhuravleva has previously achieved success at major international competitions. In 2025, she won gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, competing in the 70kg weight category. She won all three of her bouts in the round-robin tournament.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Merey Kabdullayev won a silver medal in jiu-jitsu at the Asian Games.