Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region to host Caspian Sea Action Week 2026

According to the press service of the Mangistau region akimat (administration), the Head of State has repeatedly emphasized the need to consolidate the efforts of all Caspian littoral countries to preserve its unique ecosystem in support of the international initiative and given the strategic importance of the Caspian Sea.

The Caspian Sea Action Week 2026 will be held on August 6–12, 2026, in Mangistau region, as a practical step in implementing the stated priorities. It will become one of the largest environmental initiatives among the Caspian states. The initiative will be organized with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.

Addressing the Volunteering and Environmental Action panel session, as part of the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana, 1st deputy governor of Mangistau region Askhat Oralov presented the draft concept for the international action week and emphasized the special importance of the initiative, implemented on the instructions of the Head of State.

Photo credit: Mangistau region akimat

He said the region is ready to support the Caspian Sea Action Week 2026. “We are focused on practical results — launching concrete projects, developing environmental volunteering, and introducing effective solutions for preserving the Caspian. For us, it is important that this platform becomes a point of attraction for initiatives, technologies, and partnerships capable of ensuring long-term ecological impact and real change,” said Askhat Oralov.

Photo credit: Mangistau region akimat

Mangistau region will serve as an international venue bringing together NGOs, the expert community, and volunteers to develop specific solutions for preserving the Caspian Sea.

In Aktau, delegations from five Caspian states, representatives of more than 20 regions, and over 2,000 participants and volunteers are expected to attend it. The program includes a large-scale clean-up of the Caspian coastline with the participation of all littoral states, environmental campaigns and greening, an ecological festival, a hackathon for innovative solutions, expert meetings with leading specialists, a live interactive session, and a concluding international summit to develop joint decisions.

It is noted that the outcomes of Caspian Sea Action Week 2026 will include recommendations and practical measures aimed at preserving biodiversity and ensuring the sustainable development of the Caspian Sea ecosystem.