Kazakhstan’s major greenhouse project delivers 2,000 tons of tomatoes

The Ecoculture-Eurasia project is one of the major investments in greenhouse farming currently being implemented in Turkistan region. In 2025, high-yield Klimon F1 tomato seedlings were planted across 6.25 hectares. During the first phase, the facility has already produced 2 million kilograms, or 2,000 tons, of tomatoes.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the project uses modern agricultural technologies, including drip irrigation systems and solutions designed to improve the efficient and rational use of water and energy resources.

Construction of the greenhouse complex is ongoing, with an additional 37.5 hectares scheduled to be commissioned in autumn 2026, bringing the total production area under the first phase to over 50 hectares by the end of the year.

Once the complex reaches its full design capacity, annual tomato production is expected to reach 27,000 tons.

The ministry said the project will significantly increase the supply of domestically produced vegetables on the Kazakhstani market, including during the off-season, while reducing reliance on imports and creating additional export opportunities for Kazakhstan.

Investment in the first phase of the project totals 42 billion tenge. The facility has already created 130 permanent jobs for local residents. Once it reaches full capacity, the number of jobs is expected to exceed 1,000.

The Ecoculture-Eurasia project has given new momentum to the development of modern greenhouse farming in the region, contributing to the technological modernization of the agricultural sector, more efficient use of resources and sustainable employment in rural areas, the ministry said.

Kazakhstan is also continuing to expand protected-crop production nationwide. According to the National Statistics Bureau, the country had 2,300 greenhouses as of January 1, 2026, up from 2,100 a year earlier.

The total harvest of crops grown in protected conditions reached 110,400 tons in January-June 2026. Cucumbers accounted for 45,800 tons, while tomato production stood at 62,700 tons.

The Ministry of Agriculture said it will continue efforts to attract investment to the agricultural sector, develop modern production infrastructure and support projects aimed at increasing domestic output, creating new jobs and improving the competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported