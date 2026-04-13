Kazakhstan’s livestock sector shows steady growth in 3M2026

In the first quarter, the country produced 421,600 tons of meat in live weight, which is 3.4% more compared to the same period last year. In slaughter weight, production reached 254,100 tons, up 3.6%.

Milk output also rose to 652,700 tons (+3.6%), while egg production showed the strongest growth, exceeding 1.1 billion, a 9.5% increase year-on-year.

Poultry and cattle accounted for the largest share of meat production - 93,700 tons of poultry and 85,800 tons of beef.

As of April 1, 2026, Kazakhstan’s livestock population included more than 9.1 million head of cattle (+2.9%), over 21.1 million sheep (+2.3%), and around 4.7 million horses (+7.1%).

However, poultry numbers declined to 47.9 million, representing 98.5% of last year’s level.

The average amount of milk produced per cow rose to 495 kilograms, while the average output per laying hen reached 60 eggs.

Despite these gains, losses were reported. More than 5,400 head of cattle and 12,000 pigs died during the reporting period.

As of April 1, agricultural enterprises maintained substantial feed reserves, including nearly 1 million tons of silage, along with haylage, hay, and concentrated feed.

Overall, Kazakhstan’s livestock industry demonstrated growth in both production and productivity in the first quarter of 2026, supported by rising numbers of key livestock species, except poultry.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s fisheries investment portfolio had reached 60bn tenge.