Kazakhstan’s large-scale transformations in power system are unprecedented, says Tokayev

Addressing the Ulttyq Qurultay, President Tokayev highlighted that the corps of rural akims (governors) has been renewed by 72%, with every third governor new to the civil service. New people started joining the local government system.

45 district governors and mayors of cities of regional significance were elected in pilot mode, said the Kazakh leader, stating that all district governors will be elected directly by citizens starting this year.

Tokayev went on to note that elections to maslikhats of all levels provided a new impetus to the activities of representative branches of power in regions.

90% of deputies of regional and district maslikhats were elected in single-mandate constituencies or by popular vote. Such large-scale transformations in the power system are unprecedented for our country, said the President.

Earlier it was reported that the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had kicked off in Burabay resort area.