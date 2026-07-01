Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva storms into Amstelveen Women's Open quarterfinals in Netherlands
13:32, 1 July 2026
Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Amstelveen Women's Open in the Netherlands, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Paired with Belgium's Polina Bakhmutkina, Kulambayeva booked her place in the quarterfinals with a convincing 6-3, 6-0 victory over Gabriela Vilar of the U.S. and Poland's Weronika Falkowska.
For a place in the semifinals, the Kazakh-Belgian duo will face Dutch pair Joy de Zeeuw and Antonia Stoyanov.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's top-ranked tennis players, Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik, had advanced to the second round of Wimbledon 2026 after winning their opening-round matches.