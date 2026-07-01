Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva storms into Amstelveen Women's Open quarterfinals in Netherlands

Paired with Belgium's Polina Bakhmutkina, Kulambayeva booked her place in the quarterfinals with a convincing 6-3, 6-0 victory over Gabriela Vilar of the U.S. and Poland's Weronika Falkowska.

For a place in the semifinals, the Kazakh-Belgian duo will face Dutch pair Joy de Zeeuw and Antonia Stoyanov.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's top-ranked tennis players, Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik, had advanced to the second round of Wimbledon 2026 after winning their opening-round matches.