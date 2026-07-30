Kazakhstan’s Konayev to host F1H2O World Championship in 2027

The agreement was signed by representatives of F1H2O organization, iHolding, Saudi Arabia’s official delegation, and Almaty region's governor Marat Sultangaziyev.

The Kapchagay Reservoir is expected to stage championship races over the next five years, making Kazakhstan the sixth country to host the competition. Organizers anticipate at least 5,000 foreign visitors, with total spectator numbers significantly higher. Global broadcast viewership is projected at around 1 billion.

Photo credit: Almaty region's administration

Governor Sultangaziyev said hosting the event will boost tourism and socioeconomic development, noting the reservoir already hosts the Tengri Ultra ultramarathon, the Oceanman open‑water competition, and national sporting events.

Yasser Ali Alyami, chairman of KSA ProMediaPortal and F1H2O representative, said 11 countries currently participate in the event. He added that VIP zones, a race control center, training areas, and a modern media hub will be built, alongside family recreation areas, cultural programs, and a gala concert to be organized.

The regional administration emphasized that the championship will promote tourism, attract investment, and strengthen infrastructure.

Earlier, it was reported that Astana had officially been confirmed as the host city for the Figure Skating Four Continents Championships in 2027. The competitions will be held from February 9 to 14, 2027, bringing together the world’s best figure skaters from Asia, the Americas, Africa and Oceania to Astana, “marking a major milestone for both the country and the continued global growth of the sport.”