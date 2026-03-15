Kazakhstan’s Khamitov wraps up final Paralympic race

Although sprint events are Khamitov’s specialty, he delivered a strong performance in the longest cross-country event at these Paralympics, finishing seventh, 1 minute and 59.2 seconds behind winner Ivan Golubkov of Russia in the 20 km individual.

Earlier in the Games, Yerbol Khamitov finished sixth in the biathlon individual on March 8 and secured Kazakhstan’s first bronze medal on March 10, placing third in the sitting sprint in para cross-country skiing. On March 13, he went on to become a Paralympic champion.