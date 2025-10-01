Kazakhstan’s Khabibullin bags bronze at World Para Athletics Championships

Team Kazakhstan secured its first medal through Rufat Khabibullin, who competed in the F64 javelin throw category, while the team’s expected contender, Paralympic shot put bronze medalist (F36) Dastan Mukashbekov, missed the podium.

With his best attempt at the 2025 World Championships, Rufat Khabibullin threw the javelin 47.14 meters — a personal record — to claim the bronze medal. Silver went to Colombia’s Tomas Felipe Soto Mina (48.38m), while India’s Sumit Antil (71.37m), setting a new championships record.

It is worth noting that the F64 javelin throw is also part of the Summer Paralympic Games program.

At the same championships, Dastan Mukashbekov achieved a season’s best of 15.22 meters in the shot put, but it was only enough for fifth place.

As reported earlier, 2024 Summer Olympics participant Elzhana Taniyeva, 19yo, has announced her official retirement from the sport.