Kazakhstan's Itiana Shingiskhanova wins gold at 2025 World Boccia Challenger in Astana

According to Astana city's authorities, Shingiskhanova triumphed in the finals with a 5–2 win over an opponent from Uzbekistan, followed by an 8–3 victory against a South Korean athlete. Her success marks Kazakhstan’s first gold medal at this year’s tournament.

Another Kazakhstani athlete Almat Yerkhat advanced to the final in the BC1 category.

The World Boccia Challenger is a key qualification event under the International Boccia Federation (BISFed), with athletes earning ranking points to compete at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

This year’s competition brings together 56 para-athletes from 14 countries, including South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Singapore, India, Italy, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Cyprus, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Kazakhstan.

Athletes are competing across the BC1, BC2, BC3, and BC4 categories, as well as in pairs and team events. The tournament is set to run through August 27.

