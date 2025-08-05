EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s investments in Kyrgyzstan surge 3-fold

    18:17, 5 August 2025

    Kazakhstan’s investment flows to Kyrgyzstan hit a historic high of 113.5 million US dollars in 2024, according to the Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan’s investments in Kyrgyzstan surge 3-fold
    Photo credit: freepik

    Official statistics indicate Kazakhstan’s investments in Kyrgyzstan reached 113.5 million US dollars in last year, rising more than three times from 33.6 million in 2021.

    The growth was driven by strong interest from Kazakhstani investors in Kyrgyzstan’s manufacturing and processing sectors, transport and logistics, agriculture as well as trade and services.

    Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency noted the continuous active policy aimed at attracting investment and developing economic cooperation with the region’s nations.

    Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan ramps up environmental protection investments. 

    Investments Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Central Asia Statistics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All