Kazakhstan’s investments in Kyrgyzstan surge 3-fold

Official statistics indicate Kazakhstan’s investments in Kyrgyzstan reached 113.5 million US dollars in last year, rising more than three times from 33.6 million in 2021.

The growth was driven by strong interest from Kazakhstani investors in Kyrgyzstan’s manufacturing and processing sectors, transport and logistics, agriculture as well as trade and services.

Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency noted the continuous active policy aimed at attracting investment and developing economic cooperation with the region’s nations.

