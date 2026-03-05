Kazakhstan’s insurance assets hit ₸4 trillion

The total assets of Kazakhstan's insurance and reinsurance organizations increased by 1.4% in January 2026, reaching 4.0 trillion tenge (KZT), primarily driven by a climb in insurance premiums.

As of February 1, 2026, the asset structure is dominated by securities at 71.7% (KZT 2.8 trillion), followed by cash and deposits in second-tier banks at 8.1% (KZT 322 billion), and insurance accounts receivable at 4.6% (KZT 182 billion).

Liabilities for insurance and reinsurance organizations edged up by 1.6% in January 2026 to KZT 2.8 trillion, largely due to growth in insurance reserves for concluded contracts.

The equity of insurance and reinsurance companies slightly rose by 0.8% during January 2026 to KZT 1.1 trillion, bolstered by profits from insurance activities. Net profit across the insurance market for the month totaled KZT 10.1 billion.

The number of insurance contracts concluded by individuals and legal entities in January 2026 reached 1.3 million. This represents a 33.1% decrease compared to January 2025, which was driven by an 88.3% plummet in accident insurance contracts.

Insurance premiums collected under insurance and reinsurance contracts totaled KZT 155.9 billion in January 2026, a 0.7% uptick year-on-year. The primary driver of this advancement was the voluntary personal insurance segment.

Compulsory insurance premiums increased to KZT 24.1 billion in January 2026, an 18.2% jump over the previous year. This growth was fueled by a 26.6% spike in premiums for compulsory employer liability insurance for on-the-job accidents.

Voluntary personal insurance premiums totaled KZT 72.7 billion in January 2026, up 17.4% from the previous year. This was driven by a 1.7-fold expansion in pension annuity insurance and a 74.4% surge in life insurance premiums.

Voluntary property insurance premiums amounted to KZT 59.1 billion in January 2026, an 18.4% year-on-year dip. The downward trend was caused by a 39.1% slide in premiums collected for property damage insurance.

Insurance payouts in January 2026 totaled KZT 42.0 billion across 155,600 individual payments. This marks a 29.5% YOY increase, resulting from the rise in payouts within the pension annuity and life insurance segments.

