Kazakhstan's inflation eases to 9.3% YoY in Sept 2026

"Over the month, certain vegetables and food products became cheaper. Onion prices declined 20.7%, lemons 13.9%, carrots 13.6%, potatoes 13.4%, eggplants 11.2%, cabbage 10.1%, bell peppers 6.5%, apples 5.3%, pears 2.4%, garlic 1.3%, and bananas 0.7%. Also, prices fell for baby cereals by 6.1% and granulated sugar by 1.3%," the bureau said.

Among non-food items, prices went down for hand cream (-6.9%), baby diapers (-6.6%), televisions (-5.6%), dishwashers and microwaves (-1.8% each), and shower gel (1.4%).

"Inflation in September 2026 was 9.3% year-over-year (9.8% in August 2026)," officials added.

Earlier, it was reported that oil prices rose above $103 a barrel.