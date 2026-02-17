Kazakhstan’s Industry Minister forecasts drop in car prices

According to him, January 2025 statistics indicated that the overall car price index reached 105%, while prices for vehicles manufactured in Kazakhstan rose more modestly, to 101%.

“Our Kazakh plants are set to expand their lineup of brands each year. As new brands enter the market, prices will inevitably decline — I can say that with certainty. Increased domestic production is also contributing to lower prices for Chinese cars,” Yersaiyn Nagaspayev said.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakhstan’s capital is preparing for an autonomous taxi rollout.