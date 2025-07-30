Kazakhstan’s industrial output up 6.5% in H1

The data shows that the growth for the machine building sector was at 11.1%, reaching 2,438.1 billion tenge, fueled by increase in automotive manufacturing (+12.1%), other means of transport (+7.1%), agricultural machinery (+1.3%), electrical equipment (+21.5%), manufacturing of computers, electronic and optical equipment (1.7-fold), maintenance and installation of machinery and equipment (+12%). Production of tractors used in agriculture and forestry rose 39.3%, harvesters – 71.2%, combine harvesters – 65.7%, oil and gas equipment – 28.5%, cars – 23.6%, buses – 5.4%, specialized vehicles – 82.2% and freight wagons – 3.8-fold.

Metallurgy expanded at a mere 0.1% in the reporting period, according the data, led by growth in production of ferroalloys by 0.9%, cast iron – 9.5%, steel – 2.3%, copper – 3.6%, and steel-faced sandwich panels – 39.6%.

There was a 4.1% growth in light industry output, with a 5.6% increase in production of clothing and a 5.7% increase in textile production, the data indicated.

The country posted a 7% increase in the chemical sector output, driven by increases in production of polypropylene (+63%), phosphate fertilizers (+10.9%), chromium oxide metallurgical (+1.6%), ammophos (+81%), sulfuric acid (4.6%), paints and varnishes (+5.8%) and detergents (+8.1%).

Construction output picked up 8.6% fueled by growth in production of refractory products (+0.9%), cement (+21.8%), lime (+8.3%), concrete products for construction purposes (+13.1%), prefabricated structures from concrete, ready-mixed concrete (+13.1%), construction mortars (+8.5%), worked stone for monuments, finishing and construction (+28.2%), as well as tiles, slabs, bricks and similar products from cement, concrete and artificial stone (+7.5%).

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan approves the 2025-2040 oil processing strategy.