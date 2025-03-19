Kazakhstan’s income and spending continued to grow in Q4 2024

The average per capita cash expenditure of Kazakhstan's population in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 309,257 tenge, an 11.6% increase over the same period the year before. The population's average per capita cash income increased by 12.1% to 342,896 tenge from the fourth quarter of 2023.

The amount of income spent on consumption was 313,742 tenge per person, an increase of 11.2% over the previous year. While the Turkestan region and the city of Shymkent had the lowest income levels used for consumption, with income levels 0.7% below the national average, Astana had the largest income increase among Kazakhstan's regions.

In terms of regions, the highest income used for consumption is observed in Almaty with an indicator of 446,045 tenge, followed by Astana with 426,870 tenge and Karaganda region with 403,153 tenge. The lowest level of income used for consumption is recorded in Turkistan region (200,679 tenge), Shymkent city (228,450 tenge) and Kyzylorda region (244,651 tenge).

The main source of income for the population remains labor activity. In the structure of the total monetary income of Kazakhstan, 75.2% comes from income from labor activity, of which 65.9% is income from hired work, and the remaining 9.3% is from self-employment.

On average, the level of consumer spending in the republic was 91.7% of total income: 50.1% is spent on food products, 23.2% on non-food products and 18.4% on paid services. At the same time, the level of consumer spending varies in different regions: in Almaty it was 94.9%, and in Astana – 88.5%.

Earlier, it was reported that according to the World Bank report, Kazakhstan has achieved remarkable economic growth and poverty reduction over the past two decades, but regional disparities and reliance on commodities remain key challenges.