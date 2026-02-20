Kazakhstan’s ice cream industry hits historic milestone

By year-end, exports reached 14,167 tonnes, outstripping imports of 12,194 tonnes. This shift highlights a stronger domestic industry and its growing influence in global markets.

Zhuldyz Omarbek, Vice President of Shin-Line Company, attributes this achievement to a long-term strategy of modernization and export expansion.

"As far back as 2005, Kazakhstan exported only 12 tonnes of ice cream while importing over 12,000 tonnes. Today, the situation has fundamentally changed: our supply geography has expanded to 10 countries, and exports have officially surpassed imports. This demonstrates the high competitiveness of Kazakhstan-made products and the maturity of the industry," she noted.

Key growth drivers include massive investments in modern production facilities, the adoption of advanced technologies, and consistent government support for domestic producers. Growing export revenues and higher average export prices prove that Kazakhstan is moving away from competing on price and toward competing on quality and brand value.

