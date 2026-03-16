Kazakhstan’s grain and flour exports increase by 60% last year

Supported by government programs, favorable weather and modern technologies, Kazakhstan has harvested a record grain crop for the second consecutive year.

In 2025, with an average yield of 16.3 c/ha, the country harvested 25.9 million tons of grain, including 19.3 million tons of wheat. The growth in production has been accompanied by rising export volumes.

By the end of the 2024/2025 marketing year, grain and flour exports in grain equivalent reached 15.3 million tons—60% higher than the previous year. In the current marketing year, shipments of grain and flour from the new harvest have reached 8.5 million tons, up 14% compared to the same period in 2025.

Kazakh grain traditionally remains in demand in Central Asian markets, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghanistan. At the same time, the country is expanding its export geography: supplies are being delivered to Vietnam, the UAE and countries in North Africa, while exports to Iran, Azerbaijan, and Georgia have resumed. European markets mainly import high-quality Durum and Hi-Pro wheat varieties. Feed flour shipments to China reached 2.9 million tons in 2025—2.4 times higher than in 2024.

By the end of 2024, Kazakhstan ranked 10th in the world in wheat exports and ninth in barley exports. Alongside grain, the country maintains leading positions in the global flour market: production exceeds 3 million tons, while exports reached 1.8 million tons—1.2% higher than in 2024. The main export markets for flour include Central Asian countries, Afghanistan, Russia, and China.

The mechanism for subsidizing grain export transportation has been extended until September 1, 2026, helping maintain positive export dynamics and strengthen the position of Kazakh products in international markets.

Overall, Kazakhstan’s agricultural products are currently exported to more than 72 countries worldwide. Key destinations include Central Asia, the EAEU, the European Union, Afghanistan, Türkiye, and China.

Over the past five years, exports of agro-industrial products have increased 1.8 times—from $3.8 billion to $7 billion.

In 2025, export volumes grew by 36.9%, reaching $7 billion. The share of processed products in total agro-industrial exports reached 51.4%.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that annual grain processing in Kazakhstan reaches 5 million tons.