Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirms suspension of polling stations in 3 countries ahead of Qurultay elections

According to Alimbayev, ballots and other election materials received from the Central Election Commission will begin being delivered to oversees polling stations on August 19. All necessary materials are expected to reach the 79 operating overseas polling stations by August 20.

He added operations at three polling stations in Ethiopia, Ukraine and Iran will be suspended.

Due to the difficult situation in Ukraine and Iran, as well as the absence of voters in Ethiopia, a decision was made to suspend the operations of these polling stations. This issue was agreed in advance with the Central Election Commission, said Alimbayev.

He also provided information on the participation of foreign journalists in covering the elections in Kazakhstan.

As of today, 38 foreign journalists from 29 countries have been registered. The geographical coverage is very broad, ranging from the United States to Brazil, as well as European countries, including Poland and the Czech Republic, the diplomat said.

According to Alimbayev, the foreign journalists will begin arriving in Kazakhstan on August 20, with the full group expected to arrive by August 21.

Earlier, Qazinform reported foreign observers from 42 countries would monitor Kazakhstan’s Qurultay elections.