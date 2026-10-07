Kazakhstan’s food inflation drops to 8.5%

Annual inflation in Kazakhstan slowed to 9.3% in September 2026, down 0.5 percentage points from August, while consumer prices rose 0.6% over the month.

The slowdown was largely driven by food prices, which fell 0.1% month-on-month for the second consecutive month. As a result, annual food inflation eased from 9.5% in August to 8.5% in September.

Annual inflation for non-food goods also eased to 11%, while inflation for paid services remained unchanged at 8.9%.

As inflation continued to slow, real household incomes rose 0.7% in the second quarter of 2026. The ministry said a further decline in inflation would help reduce the impact of rising prices on household incomes.

The ministry said keeping inflation under control remains a key part of the Government’s efforts to improve living standards. Alongside price stabilization, the plan includes gradually raising the minimum wage, creating quality jobs, boosting labor productivity, supporting entrepreneurship, and developing high value-added industries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s stock market capitalization had reached 50.2 trillion tenge as of September 1.