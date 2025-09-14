Kazakhstan's flag raised on Mount Damavand at 5,671 meters

t the summit, Galymzhan Kuspanov raised the national flag of Kazakhstan alongside the flag of the AMANAT Party.

According to him, each peak helps him experience his character and brings Kazakhstan onto the global stage.

“When the sky-blue flag flutters in your hands at the highest point of Asia, you feel an incredible strength and responsibility. It’s not just a personal victory — it’s a sign that Kazakhstan is being heard around the world, that we are united and striving for greatness,” he emphasized.

Photo credit: AMANAT Party

Mount Damavand is not only Asia’s largest volcano but also a sacred mountain celebrated in Persian legends, symbolizing resilience and strength. By reaching its summit, Kuspanov put Kazakhstan’s name on record among the most significant mountaineering achievements.

He has already conquered six of the seven highest peaks on Earth and six of the seven largest volcanoes in the world such as Everest, Elbrus, Aconcagua, Vinson, Carstensz Pyramid, Kilimanjaro peaks and Sidley, Ojos del Salado, Giluwe, Kilimanjaro, Elbrus, and now Damavand volcanoes.

Through this ambitious project to ascend the highest points of the seven continents and seven volcanoes of the Earth, Galymzhan Kuspanov continues to symbolize Kazakhstan’s ability to reach any height — in the mountains and in life.

It is worth reminding Kazakh climbers have conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, rising 5,895 meters.