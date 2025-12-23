Kazakhstan’s fish market surges 22% as aquaculture drives growth

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Amangali Berdalin announced that the volume of the fish products market reached 85,500 tonnes in the first 11 months of the year, marking a 22% year-over-year increase.

Fish catches from natural water bodies totaled 38,500 tonnes, whereas fish farming enterprises delivered 20,900 tonnes—surging 10% and 15% respectively over the last year.

According to the deputy minister, in line with Kazakhstan’s long-term fisheries development program, fish farming output in 2025 is targeted at 30,000 tonnes, with 70% of the plan already completed, the deputy minister noted.

Investment activity in aquaculture continues to expand. In 2025, 8 investment projects worth 6.4 billion tenge are being implemented to establish and enlarge fish farms. For 2025–2030, a 50-billion-tenge pipeline of 44 projects is set to significantly boost fish production, processing, and compound feed production.

Digital transformation is also gaining momentum in the sector. Starting in 2027, Kazakhstan plans to introduce the E-fish aquaculture information system that enables real-time monitoring, accounting, and analysis of aquaculture operations nationwide.

Amangali Berdalin also highlighted that state support for the industry has increased substantially. Since 2021, government subsidies have grown sevenfold, reaching 3.5 billion tenge in 2025. Furthermore, a preferential budget lending mechanism with an annual interest rate of 2.5% is now available for aquaculture projects, further strengthening investment conditions in the sector.

Qazinform previously reported that 2025 proved to be a landmark year for Kazakhstan's fisheries sector.