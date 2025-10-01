Kazakhstan’s first experimental all-female crew prepares for space flight

Today, Astana-based National Space Center has announced the launch of the SANA-1 research project, Kazakhstan’s first experiment on a long-term crew isolation in conditions as close as possible to space flights.

The crew members are:

Yulia Bakirova, crew commander, chief research fellow at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of JSC National Center of Space Research and Technology.

Assem Kuandyk – research fellow at the Laboratory of Heat Insulation Materials of JSC National Center of Space Research and Technologies.

Darya Komarova – senior engineer of the Department of Flight Support and Technical Condition Monitoring of Spacecraft at the Republican Center for Space Communication.”

Linara Zhadigerova – engineer at the Laboratory of Space and Geophysical Research at the LLP Institute of Ionosphere.

For ten days, the female researchers will reside in a specially designed ground-based spacecraft simulator, developed by Eurasian Ventures Group at the initiative of Kazakh cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov.

During the mission, the crew will carry out a series of medical, cognitive and test-based studies, simulating real space expedition scenarios, along with various educational experiments.

The program is led by Assistant Professor and Head of the AI Lab at the Kazakh-British Technical University, PhD in Psychology, Alina Gutoreva.

According to Alan Kazkenov, Deputy Chief of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of AI and Digital Development, the SANA-1 project holds strategic importance for the entire country.