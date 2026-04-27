Kazakhstan's First Deputy PM meets with ExxonMobil leadership

The discussions covered key areas of oil and gas cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in Kazakhstan.

Particular attention was paid to Tengizchevroil LLP as one of the largest and strategically vital projects in the country's oil and gas industry. The parties noted the importance of maintaining stable production indicators and effectively developing the Tengiz field's resource base.

In turn, Peter Larden highlighted the high level of cooperation with Kazakhstan, stressing the importance of a stable and predictable regulatory environment for implementing long-term investment projects.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Separate discussions were held on developing Kazakhstani content, including expanding the involvement of domestic companies in supplying goods and services, as well as the development of localization and engineering competencies.

The First Deputy Prime Minister also pointed to extensive geological exploration of the country's new promising areas. The state's measures are creating additional opportunities to expand the resource base and draw investment into the sector.

Concluding the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their long-term partnership, noting the importance of maintaining a favorable investment climate and carrying out joint projects on a mutually beneficial basis.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

As Qazinform reported earlier, oil nears $100 as Strait of Hormuz standoff persists.