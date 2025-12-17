Kazakhstan’s exports reach $64.6 billion in 10M2025

Zhumangarin said that the volumes of exports reached 64.6 billion US dollars, 23.3 billion of which accounts for processed goods. Imports hit 51.7 billion US dollars.

Thus, a positive foreign trade balance is maintained, with trade surplus exceeding 12.9 billion US dollars. He also reported that in the manufacturing industry production increased by 5.9%. Indicators rose in 17 regions of the country. The highest growth was recorded in the North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions, as well as in Almaty and Shymkent.

Production decline is observed in the East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Mangistau regions.

According to Zhumangarin, growth in the manufacturing industry was driven by an increase in mechanical engineering - by 11.6%, including car making industry - by 15.2%, as well as in the electrical equipment production - by 16.7%.