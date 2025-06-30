Kazakhstan’s emissions from stationary sources surpass 2mln metric tons
Air pollutant emissions from stationary sources were estimated at 2,271.4 thousand tons in Kazakhstan last year, which is 0.6% more than a year before, the National Statistics Bureau said on Monday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Bureau said that 93.4% of the total emissions released from stationary sources were captured and neutralized.
The country’s largest emitters are Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, accounting for 694,200 and 455,000 tons, respectively. The Kazakh cities of republican significance – Astana, Almaty and Shymkent produced 49,100, 43,300 and 29,300 tons of emissions.
According to the National Statistics Bureau, Zhetysu, Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions showed the lowest pollution levels in 2024, with 15,400, 24,900 and 26,300 tons of emissions, accordingly.
In 2024, 221,400 tons of lead and lead compounds, 86,000 tons of manganese and manganese compounds, 110,000 tons of copper oxide, 400,000 tons of sulfuric acid, 42,000 tons of chlorine and 725 kilograms of mercury were emitted to the environment, which are within the current emissions limits, reads the report.