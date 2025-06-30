Kazakhstan’s emissions from stationary sources surpass 2mln metric tons

The Bureau said that 93.4% of the total emissions released from stationary sources were captured and neutralized.

The country’s largest emitters are Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, accounting for 694,200 and 455,000 tons, respectively. The Kazakh cities of republican significance – Astana, Almaty and Shymkent produced 49,100, 43,300 and 29,300 tons of emissions.

According to the National Statistics Bureau, Zhetysu, Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions showed the lowest pollution levels in 2024, with 15,400, 24,900 and 26,300 tons of emissions, accordingly.