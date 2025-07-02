Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon 2025 opening round

Their clash ended with a score of 6:2, 6:1.

In the second round, Elena Rybakina will play vs Maria Sakkari, World No. 77, who beat Russia’s Anna Blinkova 6:4, 6:4 in the opening round.

The tournament’s prize money has increased by seven percent to a record pot of 72.6 million US dollars. This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles will each receive 4.08 million US dollars and 2000 ranking points.