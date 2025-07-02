EN
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon 2025 opening round

    07:38, 2 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, World No.11, knocked out Elina Avanesyan, ranking 49th in the world, in two sets in the ladies’ singles first-round match at Wimbledon 2025, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Their clash ended with a score of 6:2, 6:1.

    In the second round, Elena Rybakina will play vs Maria Sakkari, World No. 77, who beat Russia’s Anna Blinkova 6:4, 6:4 in the opening round.

    The tournament’s prize money has increased by seven percent to a record pot of 72.6 million US dollars. This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles will each receive 4.08 million US dollars and 2000 ranking points.

    Elena Rybakina Tennis Kazakhstan Sport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
