Kazakhstan’s ecology minister stresses importance of joint green initiatives

According to him, it is important to create more favorable conditions for joint development by integrating technologies, data, and regional initiatives. He noted that environmental cooperation and the development of a green economy remain key priorities for countries in the region.

The minister stressed that the focus should now shift not only to shaping a regional agenda but also to implementing concrete joint initiatives. He also called for active participation in programs and initiatives aimed at sustainable development and environmental security.

“Today, we have a good opportunity to move toward concrete actions,” Nyssanbayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had proposed initiatives to strengthen regional environmental cooperation.