Kazakhstan’s e-commerce market hits 3.4 billion tenge in 2024, study shows

The findings show that the number of online purchases surged to 162 million last year, an 87% growth over 2023. The report attributes this sharp rise to digital and financial infrastructure, 93% internet penetration, and daily process digitalization. It also points out that transaction volumes grew faster than spending, pushing the average order value down 24% to 21,200 tenge.

“This trend may indicate a shift in consumer behavior—particularly, an increase in frequent, low-cost online purchases. This is especially evident on marketplaces, where regular orders with relatively low average checks are gaining popularity, reflecting the deepening integration of online shopping into consumers’ daily lives,” the company notes.

The report further highlights that marketplaces continued to dominate the online sales landscape, accounting for 91% of retail e-commerce volume by the end of 2024, up from 89% the year before. Local platforms led in monetary terms with 65% of total volume, while cross-border trade helped expand product variety and price access, further strengthening their position.

Flexible pricing strategies, including discounts, promotions, and loyalty programs, also boosted activity and repeat purchases. According to researchers, these strategies boosted consumer engagement and contributed to a rise in repeat purchases. As a result, the share of online sales in total retail reached a record 15.3%, up 2.7 percentage points year-on-year.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin described the future of e-commerce in Kazakhstan as promising.