Kazakhstan’s domestic trade grows 5.6% in January–May

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, wholesale trade totaled 19.6 trillion tenge, up 6.5% year-on-year, making the largest contribution to the overall growth in the country’s trade activity.

Retail trade maintained its upward trajectory, reaching 9 trillion tenge in the first five months of 2026, an increase of 3.6% in real terms.

Almaty accounted for the largest share of total trade turnover at 34.5%, followed by Astana with 13.9%, Atyrau region with 11.5%, Karaganda region with 6.1% and Shymkent with 5%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported manufacturing drives Kazakhstan’s GDP growth to 3.6%.