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    Kazakhstan’s domestic trade grows 5.6% in January–May

    10:58, 23 June 2026

    Kazakhstan’s domestic trade continued to grow in the first five months of 2026, with the volume index reaching 105.6% compared to the same period last year, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan’s domestic trade grows 5.6% in January–May
    Photo credit: Gov.kz

    According to the Bureau of National Statistics, wholesale trade totaled 19.6 trillion tenge, up 6.5% year-on-year, making the largest contribution to the overall growth in the country’s trade activity.

    Retail trade maintained its upward trajectory, reaching 9 trillion tenge in the first five months of 2026, an increase of 3.6% in real terms.

    Almaty accounted for the largest share of total trade turnover at 34.5%, followed by Astana with 13.9%, Atyrau region with 11.5%, Karaganda region with 6.1% and Shymkent with 5%.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported manufacturing drives Kazakhstan’s GDP growth to 3.6%. 

    Trade Statistics Kazakhstan Regions
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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