Kazakhstan’s development priorities presented in The Hague

The event on Monday brought together representatives of the Dutch Senate and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the Special Representative for Eastern Partnership, members of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as representatives of the country’s business, academic and expert communities.

Photo: gov.kz

In his opening remarks, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Akan Rakhmetullin highlighted the historical significance of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of 25 October 1990 and the country's achievements over the years of independence. He outlined the priorities set out in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Address of 28 October 2026, including infrastructure modernisation, economic diversification, improving the investment climate, developing industry and transport and logistics potential, ensuring energy and water security, digitalisation and the adoption of artificial intelligence. The Ambassador also spoke about the entry into force of the new Constitution, the transition to a unicameral Parliament and the establishment of the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council), aimed at strengthening state institutions, the rule of law and the effectiveness of public administration.

He also focused on the growing geopolitical and geo-economic importance of Central Asia, Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening regional cooperation and connectivity between Europe and Asia, as well as the country’s contribution to international security, nuclear disarmament and UN peacekeeping efforts. In this context, he highlighted the President’s initiatives aimed at reforming the United Nations and strengthening the role of middle powers.

The speakers included R. Ghiasi, Director of the GeoStrat analytical centre; A. Langedijk, representative of Kazakh Tourism and founder of Kazakhstan Reizen; and F. Vossenar, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands.

Participants discussed development processes in Central Asia, growing interest in the region among European partners, and prospects for Kazakhstan-Netherlands cooperation in trade and investment, agricultural technologies, water resource management, energy, transport, logistics, and digital technologies. Particular attention was paid to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, water security, and cultural and people-to-people ties, including academic exchanges and tourism.

Previously, it was reported that Kazakhstan and the Netherlands stepped up cooperation on flood and drought forecasting.